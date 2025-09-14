Saskatchewan Roughriders sign former NFL safety, Cleveland Browns draft pick Sheldrick Redwine

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed former NFL defensive back Sheldrick Redwine.

Redwine appeared in 34 total NFL games from 2019 until 2024, spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Commanders. Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Cleveland, he started eight games, all in his first two seasons, and registered 77 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and three pass deflections.

Prior to his time as a professional, the six-foot, 196-pound safety played four seasons at the University of Miami. In 49 games as a Hurricane, he collected 164 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, five interceptions, 10 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Redwine was named an All-ACC honourable mention as a senior in 2018.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-3) are on a bye next week. They will return to action on Saturday, September 27, when they visit the Edmonton Elks (5-8).