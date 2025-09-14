Calgary Stampeders add former Alouettes DL Byron Vaughns, two others

The Calgary Stampeders have added a trio of players to their practice roster, including former Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Byron Vaughns.

Vaughns played seven regular-season games for the Als this year, making four starts and recording eight defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. The six-foot-four, 245-pound edge rusher was released on August 13.

The Fort Worth, Tex., product previously spent time as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, and signed with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks in early 2025, playing four games and recording seven tackles.

Vaughns played his senior season at Baylor after collegiate stops at Utah State and Texas. In 48 games across all three schools, he recorded 145 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Also joining the Stampeders are running back D.J. Williams and receiver Ryan Jones.

Williams played 43 games in his collegiate career, split between stops at Arizona, Florida State, and Auburn. He carried 277 times for 1,394 yards and 14 touchdowns, while catching 18 passes for 139 yards. The nephew of Hall of Fame NFL running back Edgerrin James, he appeared in one game as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, returning two kickoffs for 54 yards.

Jones returns to the Stampeders after he was placed on the retired list following a serious injury in the preseason. The six-foot-two, 241-pounder began his collegiate career as a linebacker at Oklahoma, recording 29 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one interception in 18 games, before transferring to East Carolina and converting to tight end. In 24 games, he caught 78 passes for 855 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Stampeders (8-4) were on a bye in Week 15. They return to action on Friday, September 19, when they are slated to host the B.C. Lions (6-7) at 9:30 p.m. EDT.