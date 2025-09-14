3DownNation Podcast: Goveia’s legacy, Dinwiddie’s celebration, CFL playoffs, Argos-Bills partnership

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the legacy of late Hamilton Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia, Ryan Dinwiddie’s emphatic celebration at the end of Toronto’s win over Edmonton, an update on the CFL’s playoff race, MLSE’s new marketing deal between the Argonauts and Buffalo Bills, Kerfalla Exumé struggling against Tyson Philpot, C.J. Reavis expressing his frustration with being fined, and Mike O’Shea calling all injury information “personal.”

