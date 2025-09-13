Saskatchewan Roughriders clinch playoff spot thanks to Bombers’, Elks’ losses

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially booked their ticket to the 2025 postseason thanks to a little help from their friends.

The Riders needed losses from two West Division rivals to clinch at least a crossover playoff spot, and got them courtesy of Winnipeg and Edmonton. The Bombers soundly dropped a 32-21 decision against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night to set the plan in motion, before the Elks sealed the deal with a fourth-quarter collapse against the Toronto Argonauts.

Edmonton led for the majority of that contest on the back of six Toronto turnovers, but surrendered one of their own at the worst possible time, as Andrew Chatfield scooped up a fumble from Cody Fajardo for a go-ahead drive. The Elks took the lead back with a late field goal, but Argos’ backup quarterback Jarret Doege, who subbed in late after an injury to Nick Arbuckle, led a final drive to set up kicker Lirim Hajrullahu for a walk-off game winner.

The Riders could have clinched a playoff berth with a victory of their own over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night, but now that game will merely affect seeding. Saskatchewan will head back to the postseason for the second year in a row after losing in the West Final in 2024.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-2) will kick off against the Montreal Alouettes (5-7) at 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes lost 26-9 at home to the Tiger-Cats last week, while the Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl by a score of 21-13.

The weather in Regina is currently 17 degrees with persistent rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.