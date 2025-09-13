Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ rookie sensation Devin Veresuk ‘healthy’ after leaving game on spineboard

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ linebacker Devin Veresuk does not appear to be any worse for wear after a scary incident in Friday night’s victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team shared a video of the Windsor, Ont. native on the golf course on Saturday, sharing that he was in good health despite the precautions taken the night before.

Checking in TigerTown! Thank you all for the continued messages and support. We’re happy to share that Devin Veresuk is healthy, doing well, and in great spirits. 💪 pic.twitter.com/4UAS2pM3w2 — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 13, 2025

“What’s going on, Tiger Town? It’s Devin Veresuk here. Just wanted to let you know that I’m healthy,” the linebacker said in the clip. “Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for reaching out to me and go Ticats, baby. See you next week.”

Veresuk had to be carted off on a spineboard late in the fourth quarter after he was the victim of friendly fire while sacking Winnipeg quarterback Chris Streveler. Defensive end Phillip Ossai came in late to help with the hit and inadvertently compressed his teammate’s head and neck, leaving him down on the turf for some time.

Devin Veresuk had to be carted off the field for further examination following this collision on a sack attempt on Chris Streveler. Veresuk signaled a thumbs up to teammates as he was carted off. pic.twitter.com/wQzoYaiPcb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 13, 2025

While Veresuk’s status for Week 16 is not yet known, he appears to have escaped serious injury after being evaluated by doctors.

The 23-year-old was selected by Hamilton with the second overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft after an outstanding collegiate career at the University of Windsor. He took over the team’s starting middle linebacker job early in the season and has become a difference maker as a rookie, amassing 46 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and a pair of touchdowns.

The Tiger-Cats (8-5) will return to action on Saturday, September 20, when they host the Edmonton Elks (5-8)