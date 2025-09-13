Corey Mace provides insight into C.J. Reavis hit while Riders’ playmaker regrets social media post

Corey Mace gave a measured take on the most talked about hit in the Canadian Football League following Week 14.

C.J. Reavis came free on a blitz and sacked Zach Collaros in the Banjo Bowl. It seemed like a textbook tackle, but when slowed down in replay,s there was some helmet-to-helmet contact, although it was not a malicious headshot.

“I got probably a few thoughts, but I’ll keep it pretty simple. I don’t look at C.J. as a dirty player. I definitely know that it wasn’t his intention, but you look at it, if there was helmet contact, the rules are the rules. Unfortunately, it ended the way that it did,” Mace said.

“Uber respect for Zach and I hope he’s fine, honestly, because that is the most important thing at the end of it. The league has their ruling system, we have to respect that, all these players, these organizations, and find ways to coach it up better.”

You could sense Mace had more on his mind about Reavis being penalized and then fined by the league office, but those will likely be reserved for behind-the-scenes and closed-door discussions. That discipline will cost the 29-year-old a little but under $1,000, and he could lose more money after posting a fiery reaction to his fine on social media.

“Obviously, you can’t tweet that. Obviously, that’s against the rules. I got to be better, I got to hold my composure and vent to my family and my dad, that’s all,” Reavis said.

“I wouldn’t say I expected a fine or wanted a fine, but it happened. I got to move forward now. I love Rider Nation, I appreciate you guys — you don’t have to pay my fine for me, but thank you. I appreciate the love — Rider Nation, I love y’all.”

Through his communication with the CFL, Reavis received feedback from league officials about how he can hit quarterbacks within the rules in the future. He was told to use his shoulder more, lower his strike zone while trying to keep it between the shoulders and torso.

“The guys have to find a way to do it better so that they don’t rule it that way. I get it, you definitely want to protect the quarterbacks, really in any league. Now I’d still like it — not even pertaining to just this play — moving forward, it is a physical game and things are really, really close,” Mace said.

“It’s hard to make those decisions moving fast. It’s not even, truthfully, as it pertains to the quarterback, it could be down the field as well, and it is tough. I think the main thing is the intent of it. I believe in the past, there’s been some players who play with the intent. Not the case now, I think, for the most part.”

Collaros missed Winnipeg’s Week 15 game in Hamilton with a head injury and resides on the one-game injured list. There are people around the CFL who believe if Collaros had not been injured that the play may not have been penalized and fined. Multiple people in high-ranking positions in the league pointed out that there was no penalty call when the play initially happened. It took Mike O’Shea throwing a challenge flag for the command centre to assess a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer.

“The players, it’s a brotherhood. Whether you’re on the same team or not, you don’t ever want to see anything happen to another player that’s going to cost them a situation where they can provide for their family, play for their teammates, but it is a physical sport.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go from here or what it is now,” Mace said. “I want to make sure that there’s still football being played, though, years from now and not a different variation of it.”