Hamilton Tiger-Cats GM Ted Goveia has passed away

Hamilton Tiger-Cats general manager Ted Goveia has passed away after being diagnosed with a serious form of cancer in April. He announced the diagnosis in June.

“Ted was a highly respected leader, colleague, and friend whose passion and commitment for Canadian football left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication to the game and to the Tiger-Cats family will never be forgotten,” the Tiger-Cats wrote in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ted’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. The Tiger-Cats will honour and celebrate Ted’s impact on Canadian Football during tonight’s Team Ted game.”

The native of Burlington, Ont. was hired as Hamilton’s general manager in December after eleven years as an assistant general manager with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are deeply saddened by the passing of former assistant general manager and director of player personnel, Ted Goveia, after his brave battle with cancer,” wrote Winnipeg president and CEO Wade Miller.

“Ted’s passion for the game, his sharp eye for talent, and his unwavering dedication to building championship teams helped shape the success of our organization. We are forever grateful for the years we shared with Ted and for the legacy he leaves behind. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and everyone across the CFL who were fortunate enough to know him.”

Goveia previously worked as a coach and in player personnel with the Toronto Argonauts and extensively at the amateur level, including stints with the Mount Allison Mounties, Burlington Braves, McMaster Marauders, and UBC Thunderbirds. He won three Grey Cups, including two with the Blue Bombers and one with the Toronto Argonauts.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we learn of the passing of Ted. He was a remarkable leader and a steady fixture in the CFL and in the broader Canadian football community, from the junior and university ranks to the professional level,” wrote CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston.

“In the CFL family, Ted was like the beloved son to so many, evidenced by how the entire league came together to join ‘Team Ted’ during his courageous and inspiring battle with cancer. Ted loved the game so much, and on and off the field, we loved him back.

“Ted never allowed his relentless drive for excellence to blind him to what mattered most — people. He made time for others, and he had a kind word for everyone he met. Whether he was crossing paths with a Hall of Famer or a passionate fan, he treated people in the right way: with good humour, kindness and respect.

“Ted called his latest role with the Tiger-Cats, the team that he grew up loving, his ‘dream job,’ something so few are able to attain. We will always remember Ted’s passion for the game each time a player he coached, drafted or recruited, makes a play. And we will always feel his impact every time a person touched by his kindness or inspired by his strength, treats a fellow human being the right way.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will play the ‘Team Ted’ game on Friday night where his memory will be honoured at Hamilton Stadium.