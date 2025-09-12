DBs Marcus Sayles, Tevaughn Campbell game-time decisions for Saskatchewan Roughriders vs Montreal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have some decisions to make on defence ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Montreal Alouettes.

The team has listed both cornerbacks, American Marcus Sayles and Canadian Tevaughn Campbell, as game-time decisions after they were unable to practice this week.

Sayles, who is dealing with a leg issue, has appeared in 11 games this season, making 41 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and two interceptions. Campbell, who suffered a head injury last week, has made 18 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle since returning from the NFL. He currently leads the CFL with six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown and another for a two-point conversion.

Canadians Kerfalla Exume and Jayden Dalke are the only backup defensive backs currently on the roster. Should one or both of the starting cornerbacks be unable to play, Antoine Brooks Jr. or Benny Sapp III is likely to be elevated from the practice roster.

The only official change to the roster is the return of Canadian offensive lineman Daniel Johnson, who is listed as the sixth man. In a corresponding move, fellow OL Braydon Noll has been bumped to the practice roster.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-2) will host the Montreal Alouettes (5-7) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes lost 26-9 at home to the Tiger-Cats last week, while the Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl by a score of 21-13.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 19 degrees with rain and a chance of thunderstorms. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.