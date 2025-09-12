Award-winning LB Nick Anderson returns for Edmonton Elks against Toronto

The Edmonton Elks are getting a massive piece of their defence back against the Toronto Argonauts.

Linebacker Nick Anderson returns to the lineup following a stint on the six-game injured list with a groin injury. The 25-year-old appeared in the first six games for Edmonton this year, recording 39 defensive tackles and one sack.

The native of Vicksburg, Miss. was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024 after recording 111 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He was also named an All-CFL at linebacker.

Anderson will take over for rookie Brock Mogensen in the middle. Canadian linebacker Josiah Schakel has been ruled out with a rib injury, while defensive lineman Elijah Alston has been returned to the practice roster.

The Elks could be without the services of top returner and backup running back Javon Leake, who is listed as a game-time decision due to illness. Rookie Canadian running back Isaiah Knight will make his CFL debut as insurance at that position. Fullback Tanner Green (knee) has been placed on the six-game injured list and will be replaced by Jacob Plamondon.

The Edmonton Elks (5-7) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (4-8) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks got a 31-19 upset win over Calgary last week, while Toronto was on a bye.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 24 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.