3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 15

Week 15 of the CFL season is here, and we have a full slate with playoff implications. The Bombers square off with the Ticats on a day tinged with emotion, the Lions look to exact revenge on the Redblacks, and the Argos and Elks battle for the title of hottest sub-.500 team, before the Riders look to punch their postseason ticket against Montreal.

Edmonton-based reporter Andrew Hoskins, Calgary-based reporter Ryan Ballantine, and B.C.-based reporter J.C. Abbott are tied for the lead in our straight-up picks, while Regina-based reporter Brendan McGuire has a strong lead in our picks against the spread. Below are our picks for Week 15 in the CFL.

Friday, September 12: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (-7.5) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are favoured by more than a touchdown over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night, as they pay tribute to their general manager, Ted Goveia, in his valiant battle against cancer. Chris Streveler will get the start under centre for Winnipeg with Zach Collaros out due to a head injury, while Demerio Houston will make his season debut at cornerback. Hamilton will get Casey Sayles back along the defensive line this week after he missed the last game due to a groin injury. Amid the sentimentality, Kenny Lawler will also see his former team for the first time since departing in free agency.

ABBOTT: This one is for Ted.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

BALLANTINE: This spread seems awfully high, even without Collaros.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Winnipeg

FILOSO: Even if Zach were healthy, I’d still be picking against the Bombers.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

GASSON: Going into Hamilton seems like a tough ask for Chris Streveler.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

HERRERA-VERGARA: It’s a tough task to beat the Ticats this year, especially with Chris Streveler at the helm.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HODGE: It feels like Kenny Lawler is about to hurt his former team.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

HOSKINS: A full week of starter reps helps Streveler, but only to keep it closer than the spread.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Winnipeg

KLEIN: Winnipeg’s injuries and offensive line issues keep them from winning, but they should be able to keep it close.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

McGUIRE: Too much uncertainty about the Blue Bombers to take them. I suspect the Cats will win by multiple scores.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Hamilton.

THOMAS: Without Zach Collaros, I don’t see the Bombers keeping up with Hamilton’s offence. The spread still feels too high, though.

Straight-up: Hamilton. Against the spread: Winnipeg.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Hamilton 10, Winnipeg 0.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Hamilton 5, Winnipeg 5.

Friday, September 12: Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions (-9.5) at 10:00 p.m. EDT

The B.C. Lions are heavy home favourites over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night, despite the fact that they lost in dramatic fashion to this same opponent last week. Dustin Crum will start again for Ottawa after leading the team to an impressive fourth-quarter comeback, though Dru Brown will be on the roster as a third-stringer. B.C. continues to see injuries mount on the defensive line with the absence of Kemoko Turay, as the recently-acquired duo of Levi Bell and Bradlee Anae will rush off the edge. With a loss, the Lions will lose control of a playoff spot.

ABBOTT: Not to be hyperbolic, but this could be do or die for the Lions.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Ottawa.

BALLANTINE: B.C. lost to Ottawa last week, but gets a 9.5-point spread? Madness in the oddsmaker’s office.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Ottawa.

FILOSO: The Redblacks are in do-or-die territory, and as long as they don’t shoot themselves in the foot, they can win and should easily cover.

Straight-up: Ottawa. Against the spread: Ottawa.

GASSON: East coast team in the late game. That’s about it here. B.C.’s defence should keep Ottawa in it.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HERRERA-VERGARA: The Lions should take their revenge at home pretty easily.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

HODGE: The Lions should win this game, but the spread feels too wide.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Ottawa.

HOSKINS: I know it’s a crazy spread, but B.C. has to make a point, and Ottawa has to start this game at 10 p.m. their time.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

KLEIN: Ottawa has been playing better — not well enough to get a win but enough to keep it to single digits.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

McGUIRE: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on B.C. The Lions should be ready this time. No Crumback in the cards.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: B.C.

THOMAS: The loss last week was not enough to deter me from taking the Lions here, but I’m never taking a team that just blew a lead at -9.5.

Straight-up: B.C. Against the spread: Ottawa.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: B.C. 9, Ottawa 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ottawa 6, B.C. 4

Saturday, September 13: Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts (-3.5) at 3:00 p.m. EDT

The Toronto Argonauts are short home favourites over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday afternoon in what could be the game of the week between suddenly-hot, below-500 teams. It appears Javon Leake may not play for Edmonton this week due to illness, while the Argonauts will keep Nick Arbuckle as the starter under centre despite Chad Kelly putting out a social media post recently that hinted at him making his official return to the lineup. Justin Rankin will be a focus on the ground and by air for the visitors, which could be fitting on a day dedicated to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles star John Candy.

ABBOTT: Where do I buy tickets for the Justin Rankin M.O.P. rally?

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

BALLANTINE: Edmonton smothered Calgary, and Rankin is red hot.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

FILOSO: Arbuckle and the Argos always play well at home.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Edmonton.

GASSON: Edmonton continues to get themselves back in the playoff race.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HERRERA-VERGARA: There is something special going on in Edmonton right now.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HODGE: Jordan Williams was a game-wrecker last week – now imagine if he turns it up a notch against his former team.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

HOSKINS: All three phases showed up for Edmonton last week. They build on that momentum.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

KLEIN: The Elks keep getting better each week, and that continues.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

McGUIRE: The Elks’ improvements have outpaced lots of other teams, but not the Argos. And the Boatmen nearly got ’em last time.

Straight-up: Toronto. Against the spread: Toronto.

THOMAS: Edmonton is on fire, and I’m not convinced the loss on Labour Day will set the standard for their stretch run.

Straight-up: Edmonton. Against the spread: Edmonton.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Edmonton 8, Toronto 2.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Edmonton 9, Toronto 1.

Saturday, September 13: Montreal Alouettes at Saskatchewan Roughriders (-8) at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are heavy home favourites over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night. The Riders have won six of their last seven games and can secure a playoff spot with a victory, though their secondary is banged up with Tevaughn Campbell and Marcus Sayles both questionable this week. Meanwhile, McLeod Bethel-Thompson has returned to Montreal’s active roster and will get the start for the Alouettes, taking over from the struggling James Morgan as they look to avoid a sixth straight loss.

ABBOTT: MBT should be better than James Morgan, and the Riders’ back end is in tatters.

Straight-up: Montreal. Against the spread: Montreal.

BALLANTINE: The Riders know they can’t afford to give anything away, which helps them avoid this trap game.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

FILOSO: I don’t like the spread, but I do like the home team to win.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Montreal.

GASSON: Big wins over a rival, bye week on the horizon, a struggling team in town. This has trap written all over it.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Montreal.

HERRERA-VERGARA: I don’t see how the Als can compete until the end with the Riders.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HODGE: This one could get ugly.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

HOSKINS: Montreal is not healthy enough for even that spread.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

KLEIN: The Riders have found another level. It should be tough for Montreal to keep up.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

McGUIRE: This game should be a stinker by halftime. The spread predicting a one-score game looks generous for Montreal.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

THOMAS: No trap here. The Riders dismantled Montreal the last time they played. I expect a closer game with the same result.

Straight-up: Saskatchewan. Against the spread: Saskatchewan.

TOTALS STRAIGHT-UP: Saskatchewan 9, Montreal 1.

TOTALS AGAINST THE SPREAD: Saskatchewan 7, Montreal 3.

2025 records (straight-up)

BALLANTINE — 35-19

HOSKINS — 35-19

ABBOTT — 35-19

HERRERA-VERGARA — 33-21

HODGE — 32-22

KLEIN — 32-22

THOMAS — 32-22

McGUIRE — 32-22

GASSON — 29-25

FILOSO — 27-27

2025 records (against the spread)

McGUIRE — 34-20

BALLANTINE — 30-24

ABBOTT — 28-26

HERRERA-VERGARA — 28-26

FILOSO — 28-26

THOMAS — 28-26

HODGE — 25-29

KLEIN — 25-29

GASSON — 25-29

HOSKINS — 23-31