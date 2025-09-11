QB Dru Brown to dress as backup for Ottawa Redblacks in rematch with B.C.

The Ottawa Redblacks are getting two key players back from injury for their rematch with the B.C. Lions, but neither of them will start.

Quarterback Dru Brown is slated to make his return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a knee injury, but has been listed as the team’s third-stringer. The 28-year-old native of Palo Alto, Calif. has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions over seven starts this season, but remains limited in practice. Dustin Crum will continue to start after securing his second victory of the season last week.

Defensively, DB Adrian Frye makes his return from a shoulder injury, but is listed as a backup. The 26-year-old was on a tear prior to his exit from the lineup, recording 14 defensive tackles and three forced fumbles in five games.

Also dressing this week in a depth capacity is Canadian defensive tackle Deionte Knight. Quarterback Tyrie Adams, linebacker Ayinde Eley, and Canadian defensive back Eric Cumberbatch have all been placed on the practice roster to make room for the additions.

The Ottawa Redblacks (4-8) will visit the B.C. Lions (5-7) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Ottawa last week where the Redblacks completed a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to win 34-33.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.