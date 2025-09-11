Edmonton Elks’ draft pick Darien Newell handed six-year U Sports ban for doping violation

Edmonton Elks’ draft pick Darien Newell has received a six-year ban from U Sports competition after testing positive for nine banned substances at the 2025 CFL Combine in Regina.

Newell, who was selected in the second round, 10th overall, during the 2025 CFL Draft, had already been deemed ineligible to sign a CFL contract for one year under the CFL and CFLPA’s joint drug policy. This new ruling, which was handed down by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport on Thursday, does not alter or enhance that punishment, as the CFL is not a signatory to the Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP) or the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC).

The Queen’s University product was selected for random drug testing on Wednesday, March 19 while competing at the 2025 CFL Combine. His sample tested positive for GW501516, Ibutamoren, SARM Ostarine (S-22), SARM LGD-4033, Testosterone, Nandrolone, Drostanolone, Norclostebol, and Oxandrolone — all banned substances.

In a statement at the time of his initial sanction by the CFL, Newell claimed that he had unintentionally consumed the performance-enhancers by way of an unregulated supplement he took while attending the University at Buffalo pro day, when he did not have access to his own approved items. The Edmonton Elks were aware of the violation prior to selecting the Brampton, Ont. native, but “came away satisfied with both the person and the player” after performing their due diligence.

Newell recorded 92 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two pass knockdowns and one forced fumble during 37 career games with the Gaels. He was a two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian and one-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian at defensive tackle.

Sanctions against Newell will last until June 22, 2031, barring him from U Sports competition or playing any sport governed under CADP or WADC. He will be eligible to sign with the Elks and play in the CFL beginning in the 2026 season.