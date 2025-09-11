B.C. Lions lose two D-line starters, get one back for rematch with Redblacks

The B.C. Lions will be without two more key pieces on their defensive line when they take to the field for their rematch with the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night.

Defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) and defensive tackle Tomasi Laulile (hip) have both been placed on the one-game injured list. Turay, a former NFL second-round pick, has appeared in 11 games for the Lions this season, recording 13 defensive tackles and two sacks. Laulile has suited up in seven games as a CFL rookie, recording 10 defensive tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

The losses come after defensive linemen Sione Teuhema and Christian Covington were lost long-term to injury last week. Levi Bell, who is playing just his second game, will get the start on the edge, backed up by recent signee Bradley Anae, who is making his CFL debut as a former fifth-round NFL draft pick.

However, the team will receive a boost from the return of defensive tackles DeWayne Hendrix and Tibo Debaillie off the injured list. Hendrix has made 12 defensive tackles and three sacks in eight appearances, while Debaillie, a Global, made six tackles and a sack through the first five games of the year. Global linebacker Maxime Rouyer (ankle) goes on the one-game injured list, allowing him to dress.

In the secondary, embattled cornerback Jalon Edwards-Cooper (thigh) has been placed on the six-game injured list, allowing rookie Cam Stone to stay on the roster. Veteran All-CFL corner Garry Peters remains a game-time decision after missing last week with a knee injury.

The B.C. Lions (5-7) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (4-8) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Ottawa last week where the Redblacks completed a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to win 34-33.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.