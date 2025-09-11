3DownNation CFL Week 15 predictions: best bets for Redblacks at Lions, Elks at Argos

We are two-thirds of the way through the Canadian Football League season and there is still a lot on the line as things start to wind down.

With all nine teams still well within playoff contention, it’s nice to not have to worry about some just playing out the schedule or anything like that. Everyone has something to play for, so we don’t have to worry about that variable.

So, with that in mind, let’s dive right in.

Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions — Friday, September 12 at 10:00 p.m. EDT

The Lions and Redblacks meet in a rematch from their game a week ago, this time out on the West Coast for the second game of the Friday night doubleheader.

Ottawa won the first leg of this back-to-back with a 34-33 upset win. Oddsmakers aren’t buying what the Redblacks are selling, however, as they have put the Lions as a whopping nine-point favourite. We went with the Lions last week, but this time around I’m leaning towards Ottawa.

The Redblacks have lost by more than one possession just twice in their last eight games. Meanwhile, the Lions have just two wins in their last six games with Nathan Rourke throwing five interceptions in his last four outings.

As for home-field advantage, B.C.’s win against Montreal a couple of weeks ago was their first home win since Week 1. I wouldn’t be surprised if B.C. won this massive game, but I just don’t think it will be a double-digit blowout for the home side this week.

PICK: Ottawa +9

Edmonton Elks at Toronto Argonauts — Saturday, September 13 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

These are two teams are looking to build off recent wins and continue making a push for a potential playoff berth.

Toronto got a lot of attention off the field this week with Chad Kelly teasing a possible return, but it was their play on the field that got the headlines during Labour Day weekend. The team’s thrilling comeback against Hamilton was their second win in a row, and it has them right back in the playoff picture in the East.

The Argonauts have created all sorts of chaos in their games this year and lately they’ve been the last ones standing when the final whistle blows. Toronto has allowed the most points in the league while also scoring the most. This year, the average CFL game has 53 points scored. Four of the last five Argos games have cleared that mark, and most of them have done so by a wide margin.

Perhaps no one highlights this chaos more than Nick Arbuckle, who leads the CFL in passing yards and is second in interceptions. One big reason that Toronto has been able to win some of these games lately, though, is Arbuckle protecting the ball. Only Zach Collaros has thrown more picks than him, but the reigning Grey Cup MVP hasn’t thrown an interception in the last three games, racking up seven touchdowns in that time.

Where the Argos have turned their games into wild track meets, the Elks have been steadily improving since Cody Fajardo took over at QB. The veteran passer has only lost to the Riders, Stamps, and Ticats since taking the reigns — meaning the Elks have fared well against all but the league’s three best teams.

Now, Fajardo’s play wasn’t the big story in their win last week over their Alberta rivals. That honour went to Justin Rankin, who ran all over a very good Stampeders squad for 204 yards on 16 carries. He had a nice performance against Toronto earlier this year with 92 yards and a score on 13 carries. The Argos have struggled against the run all season, giving up the most rushing yards in the CFL.

One of the other reasons I lean towards Edmonton in this matchup is off the field. Just when it looked like the Double Blue were really starting to come together, Chad Kelly put out a hype video signalling that his return could be imminent, while the Elks have been growing together as a team all year long.

Toronto seeing Kelly’s shadow at this point could mean just six weeks of football left for them as any distraction could dash their playoff chances. This game should be wild, but I trust how Edmonton is playing more than I do the Argos.