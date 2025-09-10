We’ve officially reached the two-third mark of the CFL regular season, which means it’s time to take stock of how things are shaping up for year-end awards.

I did this same exercise at the one-third mark of the regular season and though some names have stayed the same, others have risen up or fallen down the rankings.

Most Outstanding Player: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Kenny Lawler and Bo Levi Mitchell were a mile ahead of everyone for this award at the one-third mark of the season. Things have really tightened up since then — there are probably a dozen players who deserve consideration at this point — but Mitchell is still ahead of the pack. The 35-year-old has thrown for 3,653 yards, a league-leading 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. He also scored a rushing touchdown in Hamilton’s most recent win, his first in a decade.

Honourable mentions: REC Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; QB Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders; QB Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary Stampeders; QB Nick Arbuckle, Toronto Argonauts; RB Justin Rankin, Edmonton Elks

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: DL Jaylon Hutchings, Calgary Stampeders

The 25-year-old native of Forney, Texas consistently draws double teams but has still managed to record seven sacks as an interior defender, putting him only one shy of the league lead. The six-foot, 304-pound defender is the straw that stirs the drink in the league’s best defence, as witnessed by how uncharacteristically poorly Calgary’s defence played without him this past week against Edmonton. Enjoy him while he’s here, folks — Hutchings will almost surely get an NFL shot in 2026.

Honourable mentions: DL Malik Carney, Saskatchewan Roughriders; LB Cameron Judge, Toronto Argonauts; DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes; LB Tony Jones, Winnipeg Blue Bombers; LB Tyrice Beverette, Montreal Alouettes

Most Outstanding Canadian: QB Nathan Rourke, B.C. Lions

The native of Victoria, B.C. has had a rock-solid season for his hometown team, throwing for 3,296 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and rushing 35 times for a career-high 345 yards and two scores. The six-foot-one, 209-pound passer has yet to recapture his level of brilliance from 2022, the first time he won Most Outstanding Canadian, but he’s still a starting quarterback playing above-average football, which means this award will almost surely be his come the end of the year.

Honourable mentions: REC Nic Demski, Winnipeg Blue Bombers; LB Cameron Judge, Toronto Argonauts; DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Montreal Alouettes; REC Justin McInnis, B.C. Lions; DB Tevaughn Campbell, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: RT Jermarcus Hardrick, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The 35-year-old native of Batesville, Miss. has stayed healthy all year after missing most of last season due to a quad injury. Hardrick is the second-best run-blocker in the CFL, according to Pro Football Focus, and his performance has clearly helped reignite the career of A.J. Ouellette after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Hardrick was nominated for this award as a member of the Blue Bombers in 2023 and it feels like this is finally his year to take home the hardware.

Honourable mentions: LT Jarell Broxton, B.C. Lions; C Logan Ferland, Saskatchewan Roughriders; LG Zack Williams, Calgary Stampeders; LG Brandon Revenberg, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; RG Liam Dobson, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Most Outstanding Rookie: OL Christopher Fortin, Calgary Stampeders

This award is rarely awarded to offensive linemen but the 25-year-old from Saint-René, Que. deserves it after helping anchor one of the league’s best units from the centre position. The Stampeders have allowed only 15 sacks through 12 games and rank first in the CFL in rushing yards per game at 115.6. Fortin, who was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, would become only the third Canadian to win this award since Brett Jones did it at the same position with the same team in 2013.

Honourable mentions: LB Devin Veresuk, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; DB Sheldon Arnold II, Calgary Stampeders; RB Travis Theis, Montreal Alouettes; DB Derek Slywka, Toronto Argonauts; REC Damien Alford, Calgary Stampeders

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: P Mark Vassett, Calgary Stampeders

This almost certainly would have been Isaiah Wooden’s award had he not suffered a season-ending shoulder injury but for now it should go to the man who has been giving Calgary great field position all season long: Mark Vassett. People might scoff at the idea of a punter winning this award but Vassett’s net average of 43.4 yards is off the charts. With the rest of the CFL’s punters averaging 37.3 yards, this means the the Stampeders are essentially gaining a little over six yards of field position every time he punts.

Honourable mentions: KR Isaiah Wooden, Hamilton Tiger-Cats; K Jose Maltos, Montreal Alouettes; KR Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks; K Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts; K Marc Liegghio, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Coach of the Year: Dave Dickenson, Calgary Stampeders

The 52-year-old entered this year facing a ton of scrutiny as he led the Stampeders to only 11 combined wins over the last two seasons. After overhauling the team’s roaster and coaching staff, the results have been positive as Calgary is 8-4 and in a good position to host a playoff game for the first time since the cancelled 2020 season. Head coaches don’t always get the chance to clean up a mess but Dickenson has made the most of his shot in Cowtown, bringing the Stampeders back to respectability.

Honourable mentions: Corey Mace, Saskatchewan Roughriders; Scott Milanovich, Hamilton Tiger-Cats