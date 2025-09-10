Ottawa Redblacks add QB Maddux Madsen to negotiation list

The Ottawa Redblacks have added Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen to their negotiation list.

The 22-year-old native of American Fork, Utah is a redshirt junior at Boise State University and is in his second season as the team’s starter. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,018 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions last year to help the Broncos win the Mountain West Conference and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The five-foot-ten, 201-pound passer was originally a three-star recruit out of American Fork High School. Over two games to start 2025, he has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 532 yards and three touchdowns with Boise State at 1-1.

Madsen is currently set to enter the professional ranks in 2027.

Boise State has previously produced many NFL and CFL passers, including Canadian-American quarterback Brett Rypien, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, and Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

All CFL teams can claim the exclusive rights of up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation list.

The Ottawa Redblacks (4-8) will visit the B.C. Lions (5-7) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Ottawa last week where the Redblacks completed a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to win 34-33.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.