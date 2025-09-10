Edmonton Elks add two former NFL QBs to negotiation list

The Edmonton Elks have added American quarterbacks Devin Leary and Michael Pratt to their negotiation list.

Leary was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He spent his entire rookie season on the team’s practice roster but was waived following training camp this year and is currently a free agent.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound native of Sicklerville, N.J. completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,746 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 13 games in his final collegiate season.

The 23-year-old spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at North Carolina State University, where he completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

Pratt was a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He was released by the team near the end training camp that year before spending the season on the practice roster with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was waived by Tampa Bay last month with an injury settlement.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound native of Miami, Fla. spent his entire collegiate career at Tulane University in New Orleans, La. where he completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 9,611 yards, 90 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,147 yards and 28 scores, posting a 27–17 record as a starter.

The 23-year-old was named first-team All-Conference in 2023 as well as winning American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

All CFL teams can claim the exclusive rights of up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation list.

The Edmonton Elks (5-7) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (4-8) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks got a 31-19 upset win over Calgary last week, while Toronto was on a bye.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 24 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.