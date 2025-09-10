B.C. Lions bring back two-time All-CFL DB T.J. Lee

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive back T.J. Lee.

The 34-year-old native of Houston, Texas played 139 regular-season games with the Lions from 2014 to 2024, recording 585 defensive tackles, 39 special teams tackles, 28 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, six sacks, and one touchdown.

The five-foot-nine, 190-pound defender earned three All-West Division selections and two All-CFL selections during his tenure in B.C., also earning the team’s nomination for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019. Lee ranks third all-time in club history in tackles and seventh in interceptions.

The Lions have also signed American defensive back Marquise Bridges.

The five-foot-eleven, 192-pound native of Minneapolis, Minn. started the first six games of the regular-season at cornerback for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, recording 16 defensive tackles and two interceptions. He was demoted to the practice roster in mid-summer and released one week later.

The 28-year-old joined the Blue Bombers as a rookie in 2024 and made one start at boundary halfback. He dressed for eight regular-season games that year and made seven defensive tackles and one forced fumbles.

The B.C. Lions (5-7) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (4-8) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Ottawa last week where the Redblacks completed a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to win 34-33.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.