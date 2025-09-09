Zach Collaros misses practice with Winnipeg Blue Bombers due to head injury

Zach Collaros has officially suffered a head injury, according to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ injury report from Tuesday.

The 37-year-old passer was injured in the third quarter of the Banjo Bowl when Saskatchewan defender C.J. Reavis came free on a free blitz and delivered a hit that included helmet-to-helmet contact. Though the play initially went unpenalized, Reavis was charged with roughing the passer upon review.

Collaros jogged off the field after laying on the field for some time but was present in the locker room postgame, according to 3DownNation reporter John Hodge. The quarterback was present at Tuesday’s practice, though he didn’t participate.

The hit led CFL on TSN analyst Milt Stegall to suggest Collaros should retire immediately, though head coach Mike O’Shea has since clapped back, telling 680 CJOB that Stegall should have chosen his words more carefully instead of making “brash statements.”

Collaros has thrown for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions over 10 regular-season games this season, posting a 4-6 record. The two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player left two games due to injury earlier this season, though both were officially termed neck injuries by the club.

Other non-participants in Tuesday’s practice were receiver Jerreth Sterns (shoulder), defensive lineman Tanner Schmekel (leg), linebacker Kyrie Wilson (ankle), and defensive backs Deatrick Nichols (hip) and Jamal Parkers (leg).

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-6) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-5) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 21-13 loss to Saskatchewan in the Banjo Bowl, while the Tiger-Cats went on the road to beat Montreal 26-9.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.