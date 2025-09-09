Toronto Argonauts to start QB Nick Arbuckle against Edmonton Elks

The Toronto Argonauts will start Nick Arbuckle against the Edmonton Elks this week, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told the media on Tuesday.

“Nick’s gonna be getting the start,” said Dinwiddie. “Chad got out there today, got some good practice reps. The ball was live coming off of his hands. I just want to see him move a little more cleaner.”

Last week, Kelly posted a video to his Instagram account featuring clips of him in an Argonauts uniform at BMO Field. The words “the comeback” were written across the screen near the end of the video along with the date of Toronto’s upcoming home game.

Though the post drew speculation that Kelly could return to the starting lineup, it remains unclear when exactly he will get under centre.

“I think it’s gonna be maybe a week-to-week deal. Chad’s our franchise quarterback, let’s not lose sight of that but Nick’s playing good football and offensively, we’re rolling pretty good. I think if we do put Chad out there, I anticipate having the same success on offence. We’ll have to make the best decision for the football club.”

The Toronto Argonauts (4-8) will host the Edmonton Elks (5-7) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks got a 31-19 upset win over Calgary last week, while Toronto was on a bye.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 24 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.