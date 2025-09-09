Saskatchewan Roughriders release Josh Ali

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American receiver Josh Ali.

The native of Miami, Fla. joined the team’s practice roster in Week 4 but didn’t see any regular-season action.

The six-foot, 191-pound target got his first professional opportunity with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He dressed for two regular-season games that year and recorded one target. In 2023, he initially made the team’s active roster but was placed on injured reserve. In 2024, he was cut at the conclusion of training camp.

The 26-year-old played collegiately at the University of Kentucky where he recorded 131 catches for 1,447 yards and eight touchdowns, six carries for 34 yards, and 29 punt returns for 283 yards over 55 games, making 34 starts.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-2) will host the Montreal Alouettes (5-7) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes lost 26-9 at home to the Tiger-Cats last week, while the Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl by a score of 21-13.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.