Saskatchewan, Regina move up U Sports football rankings after big wins

The Saskatchewan Huskies and Regina Rams moved up the U Sports football rankings after recording big Canada West wins this past weekend.

The Huskies moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 after crushing the UBC Thunderbirds by a score of 51-14. Veteran quarterback Anton Amundrud threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns with two scores going to Saskatchewan Roughriders draft pick Daniel Wiebe. Jacob Goldstone was a game-wrecker on defence as he recorded five total tackles, one sack, one interception, and two pass breakups.

The Rams went from No. 9 to No. 6 after beating the Alberta Golden Bears by a score of 47-23. Marshall Erichsen and Christian Katende were dominant along the ground, rushing for a combined 283 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Noah Pelletier ran in two scores of his own. It was a seven-point game at halftime but Regina pulled away in the final two quarters to record the blowout.

The top four spots in the U Sports football rankings remained unchanged with the Laurier Golden Hawks, Laval Rouge et Or, Western Mustangs, and Montréal Carabins reigning supreme. The Queen’s Gaels fell from No. 6 to No. 9 after a 47-32 loss to the Laurier Golden Hawks, while the Saint Mary’s Huskies rose from No. 10 to No. 7 after crushing the Bishop’s Gaiters by a score of 33-7.

Bishop’s and UBC fell off the rankings following blowout losses to Saint Mary’s and Saskatchewan, respectively. The teams were replaced by the St. FX X-Men, who sit at No. 8, and the Guelph Gryphons, who now rank No. 10.

