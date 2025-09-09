Montreal Alouettes sign RB Eno Benjamin after release from Stampeders

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American running back Eno Benjamin following his release from the Calgary Stampeders.

The 26-year-old native of Dallas, Texas played in two regular-season games with Calgary this year, recording 80 kickoff return yards, 43 punt return yards, seven rushing yards, and one catch for 10 yards. He was also a healthy scratch for nines games before being released by the team this past week.

The five-foot-nine, 207-pound ball-carrier was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played 24 games with the Cardinals, Houston Texans, and New Orleans Saints, rushing for 431 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 235 yards and returned 15 kickoffs for 342 yards.

Benjamin played 35 games over three collegiate seasons at Arizona State University. He rushed 576 times for 2,867 yards and 27 touchdowns and added 82 catches for 625 yards and four scores. Benjamin was named first-team all-Pac 12 Conference as a sophomore in 2018 after setting a single-season school record with 1,642 rushing yards.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-7) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-2) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes lost 26-9 at home to the Tiger-Cats last week, while the Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl by a score of 21-13.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.