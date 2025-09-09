Montreal Alouettes activate QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson from six-game injured list

The Montreal Alouettes have activated McLeod Bethel-Thompson from the six-game injured list following a three-game absence.

The 37-year-old passer started five games for the team earlier this year, posting a 1-4 record and completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 957 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The native of San Francisco, Calif. joined the Alouettes this offseason after being acquired via trade from the Edmonton Elks. The seven-year veteran has thrown for 17,966 yards, 98 touchdowns, and 65 interceptions over 99 career regular-season CFL games as a member of the Toronto Argonauts, Elks, and Alouettes.

Franchise quarterback Davis Alexander has missed the team’s last six games due to a hamstring injury, while third-stringer Caleb Evans suffered a torn ACL in his lone start. James Morgan, the team’s fourth-string passer, started the team’s two most recent games and threw for 336 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

The Alouettes have also placed Canadian running back Sean Thomas-Erlington on the six-game injured list.

The 33-year-old native of Montreal, Que. has rushed for a career-high 386 yards and two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 68 yards and one score over 11 games this season. He has spent the past two years with his hometown Alouettes following a six-year run with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start his CFL career.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-7) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-2) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes lost 26-9 at home to the Tiger-Cats last week, while the Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl by a score of 21-13.

The weather forecast in Regina calls for a high of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.