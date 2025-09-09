MLSE strikes deal to ‘strengthen the profile’ of Toronto Argonauts, Buffalo Bills

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) has struck a deal with the Buffalo Bills that they claim will engage fans and grow the game of football on both sides of the border.

“There are no borders when it comes to passion for the game of football, and the rich history of both teams has contributed to Southern Ontario and Western New York being a hotbed for the game,” said MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley in a statement.

“We will always be stronger as partners, and by working together as teammates to grow the game, we will not only strengthen the profile for both the Argonauts and Bills, but create opportunities for thousands of young fans to learn and love the game of football. Our games may have differences on the field, but the heart of this great game, both in the players and in our fans, is the same and we look forward to celebrating and growing it together in the years ahead.”

In what MLSE has termed a “first-of-its-kind partnership,” there will be merchandise and activation opportunities across not just the Toronto Argonauts but also the Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, and other MLSE properties. The deal also includes youth camps with the Toronto Argonauts, official Bills watch parties hosted in Toronto, and prizes and giveaways featured at select games from MLSE teams.

“For many years, Canadian football fans have been vital in elevating the Buffalo Bills as an emerging global brand. Considering Toronto — one of North America’s largest cities — is located just under one hundred miles from Buffalo, this proximity is not only significant for our market but also for the entire National Football League,” said Bills chief operating officer Pete Guelli.

“By partnering with MLSE and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, and collaborating on the Future of Football program, we are committed to providing Canadian youth with valuable opportunities that will cultivate a passion for American and Canadian football and inspire the next generation of players. Together, we can grow the game and make a lasting impact on young athletes across both countries.”

The Future of Football program, which was launched on Tuesday, includes a flag football camp giving over 200 youth from across the GTA. The program will include training sessions with Argonauts and Bills development coaches, and scrimmages with Argonauts players. The first clinic will be held immediately.

“The game of football has been a blessing in my life and presented me with opportunities to not only live and work in the city my family and I now call home, but to be able to consider so many teammates as extended family as well,” said Argonauts general manager Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons.

“One of those teammates is Doug Flutie and his career perfectly embodies how the greatness of the game transcends any geographical border and how we can come together to celebrate it. I consider it an honour to be a part of this partnership and to help play a role in growing the game of football.”

The Argonauts will host a Future of Football-themed game on October 4 when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO Field. Fans will receive a free piece of Bills x Argos merchandise and witness appearances from Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and Doug Flutie, who played for both teams and is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Youth participants from the Future of Football camp will be invited as special guests to the game.

The Toronto Argonauts (4-8) will host the Edmonton Elks (5-7) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks got a 31-19 upset win over Calgary last week, while Toronto was on a bye.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 24 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.