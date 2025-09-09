Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Blue Bombers receiver Myron Mitchell

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver Myron Mitchell.

The six-foot-one, 180-pound native of Jasper, Ala. dressed for four regular-season games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024, returning 11 punts for 62 yards and eight kickoffs for 144 yards. He attended training camp with the team in 2025 but was released as part of final roster cuts.

The 27-year-old signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent most of the year on their practice roster. He also dressed for one regular-season game, though he didn’t register any receptions.

Mitchell caught 15 passes for 138 and one touchdown with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL in 2023, helping the team win a championship.

The Tiger-Cats have also cut American receiver Joseph Ngata. The six-foot-three, 217-pound target joined the team’s practice roster in Week 2 and remained there until his release on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old spent the 2023 season on the practice roster with the Philadelphia Eagles before stints with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions and the Calgary Stampeders. He caught two passes for 30 yards during the preseason in Calgary but was released as part of training camp cuts.

Ngata played 45 collegiate games at Clemson University where he recorded 88 catches for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns. He won a National Champions as a freshman in 2019.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (7-5) will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-6) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Blue Bombers are coming off a 21-13 loss to Saskatchewan in the Banjo Bowl, while the Tiger-Cats went on the road to beat Montreal 26-9.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 680 CJOB in Winnipeg and the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.