Edmonton Elks sign award-winning QB Zach Zebrowski, two others

The Edmonton Elks have signed American quarterback Zach Zebrowski.

The six-foot-two, 208-pound passer won the Harlon Hill Trophy, the NCAA Division II equivalent to the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and 2024 while playing at the University of Central Missouri. Previous winners of the award include Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent and former NFL running backs Danny Woodhead and Joique Bell.

The 24-year-old native of Decatur, Ill. completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 9,938 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions over 25 games with the Mules, going 20-5 as a starter. He also rushed for 1,165 yards and 12 scores and was twice named a first-team All-American.

Zebrowski started his collegiate career with four seasons at Southern Illinois University where he dressed for seven games and attempted 11 passes.

The Elks have also signed American receiver J.J. Jones II and American defensive lineman Eli Mostaert.

Jones II played four collegiate seasons with the University of North Carolina where he made 110 receptions for 1,794 yards and 11 touchdowns over 47 games. The six-foot-two, 210-pound native of Myrtle Beach, S.C. reportedly ran a 4.68-second forty-yard dash and recorded a 32.5-inch vertical jump at his pro day.

Mostaert played 61 collegiate games at North Dakota State University where he recorded 176 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and six pass knockdowns. The six-foot-three, 289-pound defender was named first-team All-Conference in 2024 and had a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

The Edmonton Elks (5-7) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (4-8) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks got a 31-19 upset win over Calgary last week, while Toronto was on a bye.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 24 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.