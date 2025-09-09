Calgary Stampeders sign former first-round CFL draft pick Daniel Joseph

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Daniel Joseph.

The native of Toronto, Ont. was originally selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions out of North Carolina State University. He signed with the team in 2024 and has since been a member of the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Elks, recording five defensive tackles and one sack over seven regular-season games.

Joseph signed with the Buffalo Bills after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft but was waived at the end of training camp. He played for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023, making eight tackles and two sacks over seven games.

The 28-year-old ran a 5.08-second forty-yard dash, 7.45-second three-cone, and 4.45-second short shuttle at his pro day in March 2022 at N.C. State. He also leaped 29 inches in the vertical jump and nine feet in the broad jump. He did not participate in the bench press due to a pectoral injury.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-4) are currently on a bye week.