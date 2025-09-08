Edmonton Elks release former third-round CFL draft pick Phillip Grohovac

The Edmonton Elks have released Canadian offensive lineman Phillip Grohovac, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation. The move appeared on Monday’s transaction wire.

The 25-year-old native of Victoria, B.C. was a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Western University. He dressed for 29 regular-season games over three seasons with the club as an offensive lineman, tight end, and fullback. He made one start at left guard.

The six-foot-four, 315-pound blocker played 23 collegiate games with the Mustangs, helping them win the Vanier Cup in 2021.

Grohovac was moved to the practice roster this past week after Edmonton signed Canadian offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell following a five-year run in the NFL. O’Donnell dressed for last week’s win over the Stampeders in a depth role.

The Edmonton Elks (5-7) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (4-8) on Saturday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Elks got a 31-19 upset win over Calgary last week, while Toronto was on a bye.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 24 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 880 CHED in Edmonton and TSN 1050 in Toronto.