B.C. Lions sign former Dallas Cowboys draft pick Bradlee Anae, one other

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and American offensive lineman Brandon Yates.

Anae was a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft. The six-foot-four, 260-pound defender played 11 regular-season games over two seasons with the team, recording two tackles and one sack. He subsequently spent time with the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Birmingham Stallions, and San Francisco 49ers, though he didn’t see any regular-season action with those teams.

The 26-year-old native of Laie, Hawaii played collegiately at the University of Utah where he made 135 total tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, six forced fumbles, four pass knockdowns, and two fumble recoveries over 47 games. He was a two-time All-Pac 12 selection.

Yates spent his entire collegiate career at West Virginia University where he played 65 games along the offensive line at centre, guard, and tackle. The six-foot-four, 310-pound native of Middletown, Del. was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2020 and 2023.

The B.C. Lions (5-7) will host the Ottawa Redblacks (4-8) on Friday, September 12 with kickoff slated for 10:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Ottawa last week where the Redblacks completed a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback to win 34-33.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa and 730 CKNW in Vancouver.