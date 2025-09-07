Longtime Ottawa Redblacks beat writer Tim Baines announces retirement

Longtime Ottawa sportswriter Tim Baines has announced his retirement from Postmedia after more than 40 years in the newspaper business.

Baines worked the Redblacks beat for the Ottawa Sun beginning with the franchise’s inception in 2014, covering everything from their humble beginnings to their Grey Cup title run and the struggles afterwards. While he was officially moved to covering the NHL’s Senators in 2023, his passion always lay with the CFL, and he continued to contribute occasional stories on the topic.

The 66-year-old graduated with a degree in journalism from Sheridan College, where he also played on the football team. He spent time with the Whitby Free Press, Orangeville Banner, Timmins Daily Press, Barrie Examiner, and Toronto Sun before moving to Ottawa in 1988.

Baines has been an active member of the Football Reporters of Canada, while also coaching the sport at an amateur level. Two of his four sons have also been involved in the CFL. Mitchell Baines had stints with Saskatchewan, Hamilton, and Winnipeg as a receiver, catching four passes for 33 yards in three career games. Jarryd Baines began coaching in the league in 2015 and currently serves as quarterbacks coach for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Tim is stepping away from work to spend more time with family, including his wife of 40 years, Kelly-Anne, who was recently diagnosed with a non-curable brain tumour. 3DownNation wishes him and his loved ones all the best in this next chapter of life.