Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ QB Zach Collaros leaves Banjo Bowl loss after headshot

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros exited the Banjo Bowl after receiving a blow to the head and did not return.

The 37-year-old went down with 5:28 remaining in the third quarter after he took a hard hit from Saskatchewan’s C.J. Reavis on a free blitz. He remained down on the field for a considerable amount of time before jogging to the locker room under his own power.

The play was originally ruled a strip-sack recovered by the Riders, but was deemed roughing the passer after a Winnipeg challenge showed Reavis’ facemask made contact with the side of Collaros’ helmet.

This is the third time this season that Collaros has been unable to return to a game after suffering a blow to the head, though the Bombers officially listed the previous two incidents as neck injuries. He was forced to miss the entirety of the team’s Week 9 win over Toronto after he was injured in consecutive weeks.

The two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player does have a history of concussions, most notably suffering one while playing for Saskatchewan, which triggered the chain of events that led to him being acquired by Winnipeg.

Collaros was nine-of-15 passing for 165 yards prior to his injury, tossing one touchdown and two interceptions. In 10 games this season, he has gone 197-of-267 for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Chris Streveler took over with the Bombers leading 13-12. He went five-of-nine for 39 yards and two interceptions, as Winnipeg lost 21-13.

