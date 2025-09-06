Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ QB Zach Collaros leaves Banjo Bowl loss after headshot

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros exited the Banjo Bowl after receiving a blow to the head and did not return.

The 37-year-old went down with 5:28 remaining in the third quarter after he took a hard hit from Saskatchewan’s C.J. Reavis on a free blitz. He remained down on the field for a considerable amount of time before jogging to the locker room under his own power.

The play was originally ruled a strip-sack recovered by the Riders, but was deemed roughing the passer after a Winnipeg challenge showed Reavis’ facemask made contact with the side of Collaros’ helmet.

The hit on Zach Collaros resulted in roughing the passer after O’Shea challenged the play.

Collaros left the game, and we await word on his status.#Bombers #Riders #BanjoBowl pic.twitter.com/16MTC8VM72 — Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) September 6, 2025

This is the third time this season that Collaros has been unable to return to a game after suffering a blow to the head, though the Bombers officially listed the previous two incidents as neck injuries. He was forced to miss the entirety of the team’s Week 9 win over Toronto after he was injured in consecutive weeks.

The two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player does have a history of concussions, most notably suffering one while playing for Saskatchewan, which triggered the chain of events that led to him being acquired by Winnipeg.

Collaros was nine-of-15 passing for 165 yards prior to his injury, tossing one touchdown and two interceptions. In 10 games this season, he has gone 197-of-267 for 2,297 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Chris Streveler took over with the Bombers leading 13-12. He went five-of-nine for 39 yards and two interceptions, as Winnipeg lost 21-13.