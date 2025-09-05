Winnipeg Blue Bombers to start Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson against Riders in Banjo Bowl

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers didn’t waste any time getting Ontaria ‘Pokey’ Wilson into the starting lineup as he’ll be at slotback when the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit for the annual Banjo Bowl on Saturday.

The 26-year-old native of Ashburn, Ga. signed with the Blue Bombers earlier this week following his release from the New York Jets. He played three preseason games with the Jets and made three catches for 38 yards before returning to Winnipeg, where he had a successful rookie CFL season in 2024.

The six-foot-one, 175-pound target caught 71 passes for 1,026 yards and three touchdowns over 18 regular-season games last year, helping the Blue Bombers reach the Grey Cup in Vancouver. He finished ninth in receiving yards league-wide and second on the team behind Nic Demski.

Wilson’s return is particularly key as Dalton Schoen, who suffered a non-contact knee injury late in the Labour Day Classic, has been placed on the six-game injured list. This marks the 28-year-old’s second stint on the six-game injured list this season due to a non-contact knee injury. Schoen also missed most of last year with a torn ACL.

The Blue Bombers will start Redha Kramdi at strong-side linebacker after the veteran missed last week’s game due to an ankle injury.

Running back Matthew Peterson has also been promoted back to the active roster in place of American running back and return specialist Peyton Logan, who was relatively ineffective in two games since making his season debut. Logan is now on the one-game injured list as a healthy scratch.

Canadian defensive lineman Tanner Schmekel has been placed on the six-game injured list due to a leg injury he suffered last week. Local product Collin Kornelson, who was re-signed this week, will play in his spot.

Winnipeg allowed five sacks last week and all eyes will be on the offensive line where left guard Gabe Wallace is listed as a game-time decision due to a hip injury he suffered in practice on Wednesday. If he’s unable to play, Micah Vanterpool will likely start in his place.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-2) at Princess Auto Stadium for the annual Banjo Bowl on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic this past weekend, fending off a late comeback attempt to win 34-30.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 20 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.