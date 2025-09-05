Winnipeg Blue Bombers rule out Dalton Schoen for season with torn ACL

Dalton Schoen’s season is over after suffering a second torn ACL in as many years, according to Winnipeg Blue Bombers in-house reporter Ed Tait.

The 28-year-old receiver reportedly suffered the torn ACL in Week 5 when the Blue Bombers visited the Calgary Stampeders. He then completed a stint on the six-game injured list before returning for the Labour Day Classic, catching five passes for 58 yards and one touchdown. After tweaking the knee near the end of the game, he has now been shut down for the rest of the year.

Schoen missed most of last season due to a torn ACL, playing only three regular-season games and recording 14 catches for 159 yards. He has now played only eight of a possible 30 regular-season outings since the start of 2024.

The native of Overland Park, Kan., was named All-CFL in his first two CFL seasons and won Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022. He made a combined 141 receptions over those two years for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-2) at Princess Auto Stadium for the annual Banjo Bowl on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic this past weekend, fending off a late comeback attempt to win 34-30.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 20 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.