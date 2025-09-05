‘We had a conversation’: Bombers’ RB Brady Oliveira addressed low Labour Day usage with rookie OC Jason Hogan

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira appears to have been unhappy with his usage in the Labour Day Classic.

In an interview with Gordon Anderson of the Winnipeg Sun, the CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Player was frank in his commentary and revealed that he has since had words with the team’s offensive coordinator, Jason Hogan, about last week’s game plan.

“We had a conversation after that Labour Day game, understanding what his thought process was calling five carries,” Oliveira said. “It is going to look different every week, and I understand that, but my thing is: When we lose games and you don’t have that big of an impact because there are fewer opportunities, you can’t change the game. And when you feel you can change a game, especially with the offensive line we have, it is tough.”

The Bombers fell 34-30 to the rival Saskatchewan Roughriders on Labour Day, pushing their opponent to the brink with a late touchdown before a potentially game-tying two-point conversion was returned for points the other way. However, Oliveira wasn’t much of a factor in the team’s late push, finishing with five carries for 24 yards and a touchdown to go along with five receptions for 30 yards.

The star Canadian ball carrier has averaged 16 touches per game in nine contests this season. His usage in the rivalry clash marked his lowest activity level since the season-opener, when he left with an injury on the first series.

That hasn’t necessarily been a trend, as he remains close to the 16.5 and 17.4 touch per game averages he attained over the last two seasons. However, Oliveira still felt he needed to raise his concerns with the coaching staff.

“Hogan is a guy who will be in my life when football is done,” he said. “So, it is almost like me having a talk with a big brother or a friend. I feel close to him. I feel comfortable going to have a conversation with him and we have had many good conversations as the season has gone on. I am glad he is our offensive coordinator, but if it was another offensive coordinator, I don’t know if I would do it.”

“We have a relationship that goes far beyond football, so I do feel very comfortable having any conversation that needs to be done to put this team in a good position to win. We are OK in having those conversations.”

Hogan has experienced some growing pains in his first season as the play-caller. The former running backs coach was promoted following the departure of Buck Pierce this offseason and has earned the ire of some fans for Winnipeg’s inconsistency, as his unit sits middle of the pack in most offensive categories. However, despite the irritation, it does not appear that he has lost the confidence of his most important charge.

That’s not to say that Oliveira hasn’t been affected by the slow day at the office last week. The three-time thousand-yard rusher has just 574 yards on the ground and another 380 through the air with seven games remaining, and appears determined to crank up his production.

“I have been practising pissed off,” Oliveira stated.

“Obviously, you calm the emotions, but when I put my helmet on and run out there for practice, it is like I still get filled with those feelings and emotions I felt after the game. I understood the importance of that game, and now this one is even more important. So, we better buckle up and strap the helmet tight. This is an important one for us.”

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-2) at Princess Auto Stadium for the annual Banjo Bowl rematch on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. EDT.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 20 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.