Montreal Alouettes get four starters back against Tiger-Cats but not QB Davis Alexander

The Montreal Alouettes are starting to get healthy at a key time but franchise quarterback Davis Alexander remains out due to an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old was limited in practice all week but will be unable to go against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, allowing James Morgan to make a second-straight start. The 28-year-old former fourth-round NFL draft pick threw for 198 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a 26-13 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that preceded Montreal’s recent bye week.

Fortunately for the Alouettes, Morgan will be surrounded with more regular starters this time around as Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack have returned to the lineup. Philpot missed the team’s last six games due to a hamstring injury, while Mack missed the last four due to an ankle problem.

Philpot has caught 24 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns over five games this season, while Mack has reeled in 21 throws for 296 yards. The former was named the Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Canadian in 2023, while Mack was named All-CFL that same year.

The Alouettes will also get fullback David Dallaire, defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, and returner James Letcher Jr. back in the lineup. Johnson hasn’t played since suffering a season-ending knee injury last fall but has previously been dominant, recording 96 defensive tackles, 15 sacks, and one touchdown over 41 career regular-season CFL games, earning an All-East Division selection in 2023.

To make room on the active roster, Montreal has placed running back Stevie Scott III and receiver Alexander Hollins on the one-game injured list and moved Canadian receivers Hakeem Harris and Kaseem Ferdinand, linebacker Riley MacLeod, and defensive back Don Callis to the practice roster.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-6) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-5) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats lost a heartbreaker on the weekend, while the Alouettes were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 40 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 690 in Montreal.