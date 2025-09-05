Long snapper Aaron Crawford returns for Calgary Stampeders against Elks

The Calgary Stampeders will have veteran long snapper Aaron Crawford back in the lineup when they visit the Edmonton Elks on Saturday evening.

The 38-year-old native of Medicine Hat, Alta. missed the team’s last nine games due to a knee injury, giving way to rookie Jason MacGougan. Now in his twelfth CFL season, Crawford has played 165 career regular-season games, including 67 as a member of the Stampeders. He is still searching for his first Grey Cup.

The Stampeders have also added Canadian defensive back Kaylyn St-Cyr and American defensive lineman Shaun Peterson Jr. to the active roster this week, both of whom were promoted from the practice roster. St-Cyr has made 15 special teams tackles over 13 career CFL regular-season games, while Peterson Jr. has made one defensive tackle, four special teams tackles, and one sack over two career games.

To make room on the active roster, Calgary has moved linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. to the one-game injured list (knee) and Canadian defensive lineman Anthony Federico to the six-game injured list (ankle).

The Calgary Stampeders (8-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (4-7) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders dominated Edmonton in last week’s Labour Day Classic by a score of 28-7.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 880 CHED in Edmonton.