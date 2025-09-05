Cleveland Browns work out Canadian DL Paris Shand

The Cleveland Browns worked out Canadian defensive lineman Paris Shand on Friday.

The 24-year-old signed with the Buffalo Bills after going unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was released among final training camp roster cuts in late August.

Shand finished his collegiate career with two seasons at Louisiana State University, starting nine games in 2024. He made 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, and three pass knockdowns over 25 games with the Tigers.

The Toronto native started his collegiate career at the University of Arizona, recording 41 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 24 games.

The six-foot-four, 268-pound defender ran the 40-yard dash in 4.82 seconds at his pro day along with a 7.06-second three-cone drill and a 4.52-second short shuttle. He also repped 225 pounds 17 times on the bench press and posted a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a nine-foot, seven inch broad jump.

Shand’s exclusive CFL rights belong to the Toronto Argonauts, who selected him in the second round, 19th overall during the 2025 CFL draft.