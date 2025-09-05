All-CFL DL Casey Sayles out for Hamilton Tiger-Cats against Alouettes

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will be without defensive lineman Casey Sayles when they take on the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon.

The 30-year-old native of Omaha, Neb. didn’t practice this week due to a groin injury and has been placed on the one-game injured list. Mario Kendricks Jr., who has recorded 14 defensive tackles and five sacks in a depth role this season, will start in his place.

Sayles is in his third season with the Tiger-Cats and earned an All-CFL selection in 2023. The six-foot-three, 290-pound defender has made 20 defensive tackles and one sack this season, adding to his career totals of 171 defensive tackles, 26 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 77 regular-season games.

The Tiger-Cats have also moved Canadian receiver Keaton Bruggeling and American defensive back Quavian White to the one-game injured list, while Canadian linebacker Daniel Kwamou has been demoted to the practice roster.

Canadian running back Ante Milanovic-Litre is back on the active roster after missing five games due to a hamstring injury, rookie offensive lineman Arvin Hosseini will depth in a backup role, and defensive lineman Maalik Hall will make his CFL debut in a backup role. Phillip Brooks, who was signed this week, will handle return duties.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-6) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats lost a heartbreaker to the Argonauts on the weekend, while the Alouettes were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 40 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 690 in Montreal.