Vernon Adams Jr., Willie Jefferson named top CFL performers for August by PFF

Calgary Stampeders’ quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defensive end Willie Jefferson have been named the CFL’s top performers for July by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Adams scored a grade of 90.7 after going 44-for-68 passing (64.7 percent) in three games for 684 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was named the Player of the Week in Week 10 after throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

The offensive honourable mentions were B.C. Lions’ quarterback Nathan Rourke (90.4) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros (88.5).

Jefferson received the top defensive grade with a mark of 90.5 across five games. Statistically, he recorded just two defensive tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble over that stretch, but continued to be one of the league’s top pressure generators and batted down eight passes last month. He was Player of the Week in Week 9 when he recorded the highest PFF grade ever in the CFL at 99.3.

Defensive honourable mentions for the month were Calgary Stampeders’ defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings (87.8) and Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive end Malik Carney (85.5).

The Calgary Stampeders claimed the title of the top offensive line with a collective grade of 69.0 through four games. Left guard Zack Williams led the way with a mark of 75.2.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The American company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for August.