Hamilton Tiger-Cats bring back returner Phillip Brooks, release one other

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American receiver and returner Phillip Brooks once again.

Brooks was in training camp with the Ticats before being released as part of final cuts. In two preseason games, he returned three punts for 13 yards, seven kickoffs for 173 yards, and one missed field goal for 82 yards in two preseason appearances, while catching two passes for 14 yards.

The five-foot-seven, 175-pound playmaker briefly signed with the B.C. Lions and appeared in one game, returning two punts for 10 yards and four kickoff returns for 94 yards, before being released.

Brooks appeared in a program record 65 games over six seasons at Kansas State University. He caught 182 passes for 2,127 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Wildcats and returned 57 punts for 712 yards and four scores. He was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2020 and second-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

The native of Lee’s Summit, Mo., remains a fixture in Kansas State’s record books, ranking fourth in career receptions, seventh in career receiving yards, and tied for seventh in career receiving touchdowns. He has drawn comparisons to former CFL Most Outstanding Player Brandon Banks, who attended the same program and produced similar results as a small-statured speedster.

In a corresponding move, the team also released American running back Treshaun Ward.

The Boston College product has suited up in three games this season, carrying the ball eight times for 34 yards and a touchdown. He also made six catches for 37 yards.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-5) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-6) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats lost a heartbreaker to the Argonauts on the weekend, while the Alouettes were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 40 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 690 in Montreal.