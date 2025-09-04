Dalton Schoen ruled out for Banjo Bowl after brief return to Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ lineup

Dalton Schoen’s much-anticipated return to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ lineup lasted just one game.

The star receiver has officially been ruled out for the Banjo Bowl after suffering what appeared to be another non-contact knee injury in last week’s Labour Day Classic loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He caught five passes for 58 yards in that game, including a late touchdown, but was seen limping after the ensuing two-point conversion attempt and has not practiced this week.

The 28-year-old caught 17 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown over the team’s first four regular-season games but suffered a knee injury against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 5 that forced him to miss six straight matchups.

Schoen missed most of last season due to a torn ACL, playing only three regular-season games and recording 14 catches for 159 yards. Schoen has played only eight of a possible 30 regular-season outings since the start of last year.

The native of Overland Park, Kan., was named All-CFL in his first two CFL seasons and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2022. He made a combined 141 receptions over those two years for 2,663 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Also ruled out for the Bombers this week are American defensive back Jamal Parker (leg), Global linebacker Fabian Weitz (hip), Canadian defensive tackle Tanner Schmekel (leg), and American receiver Jerreth Sterns (shoulder). Canadian offensive lineman Gabe Wallace (hip), American offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool (ankle), and Canadian defensive backs Nick Hallett (head/eye) and Redha Kramdi (ankle) are all considered questionable.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-5) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-2) at Princess Auto Stadium for the annual Banjo Bowl on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 4:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders beat the Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic this past weekend, fending off a late comeback attempt to win 34-30.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 20 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.