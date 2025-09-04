Canadian DL Hayden Harris works out for Chicago Bears: sources

Canadian defensive lineman Hayden Harris worked out for the Chicago Bears on Thursday, per sources.

The 24-year-old Harris suffered a bilateral hamstring setback in training camp with the Buffalo Bills which led to him being waived with an injury designation on July 31. He cleared waivers at the time and remains free to sign with any NFL team.

The six-foot-five, 257-pound disruptor was selected in the second round, 11th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft by the B.C. Lions. He grew up in Mill Creek, Wash., but holds national status in Canada through his mother, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask. Some extended family, including his grandparents, continue to call the Queen City home.

Harris was a second-team All-Big Sky Conference selection in 2024 with the University of Montana, amassing 52 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception in 14 games. During his first season with the Grizzlies in 2023, he made 32 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 14 contests.

Prior to transferring to Montana, the former high school quarterback spent four seasons at UCLA from 2019 to 2022 and saw action in three games without recording any statistics.