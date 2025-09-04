Calgary Stampeders release former NFL RB Eno Benjamin

The Calgary Stampeders have released American running back Eno Benjamin.

Benjamin appeared in two games with Calgary this season, dressing for contests in Weeks 3 and 5. He recorded 80 kickoff-return yards, 43 punt-return yards, seven rushing yards and one catch for 10 yards before becoming a healthy scratch.

The 26-year-old was selected in the seventh round, 222nd overall, during the 2020 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He suited up in 24 games with the Cards, Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints, rushing 111 times for 431 rushing yards with three touchdowns. He also recorded 31 receptions for 235 yards and 15 kickoff returns for 342 yards.

The five-foot-nine, 207-pound ball carrier played 35 games over three seasons at Arizona State University. He rushed 576 times for 2,867 yards with 27 touchdowns and added 82 catches for 625 yards and four scores. The Dallas, Tex., native was named first-team all-Pac 12 Conference as a sophomore in 2018 after setting a single-season school record with 1,642 rushing yards. He also set the Sun Devils’ single-game record during the 2018 season with a 312-yard rushing performance against Oregon State.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-3) will visit the Edmonton Elks (4-7) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders dominated Edmonton in last week’s Labour Day Classic by a score of 28-7.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 27 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 880 CHED in Edmonton.