Saskatchewan Roughriders’ DL Malik Carney named CFL’s top performer for Week 13 by PFF

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Malik Carney has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 13, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 30-year-old pass rusher from Alexandria, Va., earned an individual grade of 91.6 after recording three defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in a win over Winnipeg. This is his second Player of the Week selection, with the first coming in Week 8.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ receiver Kiondre Smith was the top graded offensive player of the week with a mark of 83.0. The 25-year-old from Markham, Ont. caught seven of nine targets for 171 yards in a loss to Toronto. This was also his second honour roll selection of the year.

The Calgary Stampeders had the highest graded offensive line of the week, earning a group grade of 69.8 in a win over Edmonton. Canadian left guard Zack Williams led the way with a 79.0 grade.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible, and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 13.

QB | Zach Collaros | Winnipeg | 79.4

RB | A.J. Ouellette | Saskatchewan | 72.0

REC | Kiondré Smith | Hamilton | 83.0

OL | Zack Williams | Calgary | 79.0

DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan | 91.6

LB | Kyler Fisher | Hamilton | 73.9

DB | Tevaughn Campbell | Saskatchewan | 84.5

RET | Janarion Grant | Toronto | 88.9

K/P | Mark Vassett | Calgary | 73.7

ST | Jayden Dalke | Saskatchewan | 90.3

Below are the top-graded offensive and defensive performances of the season, dating back to Week 1.