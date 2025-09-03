Montreal Alouettes sign former Miami DB Bubba Bolden, release one

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Bubba Bolden to their practice roster.

The six-foot-three, 204-pound safety wrapped up his collegiate career with the University of Miami, suiting up for 23 games over three seasons. He amassed 127 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions, while being named second-team All-ACC in 2020. He previously saw action in 13 games at USC, recording eight tackles, but transferred away from the program after receiving a 28-month suspension from the school for an off-campus incident.

The native of Las Vegas, Nev., went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft, making training camp stops with the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns over his first two seasons. He later signed with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL and was traded to the Birmingham Stallions, but was waived before seeing game action with either team.

Bolden tried out for the Minnesota Vikings at the start of the 2024 season, but was mysteriously suspended for three games by the NFL for reasons that were never reported or made public. He finally joined the Vikings in 2025, but was released prior to the start of training camp.

In a corresponding move, the Alouettes released receiver TyJon Lindsey.

Lindsey has dressed for one game in each of his two seasons with the team, recording one catch for 39 yards. He also returned six punts for 40 yards and nine punts for 164 yards.

The Montreal Alouettes (5-6) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-5) at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, September 6 with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats lost a heartbreaker on the weekend, while the Alouettes were on a bye.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 20 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 40 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton and TSN 690 in Montreal.