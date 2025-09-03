3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 13

Week 13 of the 2025 CFL regular season is in the books with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Toronto Argonauts, and Calgary Stampeders getting rivalry wins. Before we get into Week 14, which will feature two West Division rematches, let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: REC Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The star receiver had a Labour Day to remember, albeit in a losing effort. Lawler caught all nine passes thrown his way for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including what appeared to be the game-winner with 22 seconds remaining. The two-time All-West Division selectionCC now sits only 32 yards shy of 1,000 yards on the season, a mark he’s only eclipsed once so far in his CFL career.

Honourable mention: QB Nick Arbuckle, Toronto Argonauts

Defensive player of the week: LB Jacob Roberts, Calgary Stampeders

The 23-year-old native of Charlotte, N.C. has really come into his own in his second CFL season, putting forth a dominant effort in the Labour Day Classic. Roberts made nine defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one sack, and one forced fumble against Edmonton, helping limit the team to 328 yards of net offence and seven points. At this rate, don’t be surprised if Roberts gets an NFL look come 2026.

Honourable mention: DL Malik Carney, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Special teams player of the week: REC Tyler Ternowski, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The hometown kid had a game for the ages on special teams in the Labour Day Classic, notching three special teams tackles and blocking a punt from John Haggerty. The ball bounced back into Toronto’s end zone after Ternowski blocked it, where it was scooped up by rookie linebacker Devin Veresuk for the touchdown. The 27-year-old now has seven catches for 84 yards and a touchdown this season along with eight special teams tackles.

Honourable mention: KR Erik Brooks, Calgary Stampeders

Breakout player of the week: REC/KR Erik Brooks, Calgary Stampeders

The five-foot-seven, 171-pound speedster showed flashes before Monday’s game but finally broke a punt return for a touchdown against Edmonton. The 86-yard score was especially clutch given the way in which both teams struggled to move the ball offensively. Brooks now has 29 catches for 343 yards and two touchdowns on the season, 16 punt returns for 203 yards and a score, and eight kickoff returns for 182 yards.

Honourable mention: RB Mario Anderson, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Offensive line of the week: Calgary Stampeders

The unit of Preston Nichols, Zack Williams, Chris Fortin, Christy Nkanu, and Josh Coker allowed zero sacks in the Labour Day Classic and helped Dedrick Mills reach 100 yards rushing for the second time in his last three games. With Vernon Adams Jr. treating the offensive line to dinner each time he doesn’t get sacked in a game, the big boys up front will be eating good again this week.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Coach of the week: DC Bob Slowik, Calgary Stampeders

This is the second time the veteran coach has won this award this season and it came following yet another dominant performance by his defence. Calgary held the Elks to 328 yards of net offence, seven points, and forced two takeaways to improve to 8-3 on the season. The Stampeders have now allowed 214 points on the season — 31 fewer than any other team in the CFL.

Honourable mention: DC J.C. Sherritt, Edmonton Elks

DEJON GOES ALL THE WAY DOWN INSIDE THE FIVE WITH A SECOND ON THE CLOCK 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/h3KT8aQJ0S — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) September 1, 2025

Best play of the week: REC Dejon Brissett, Toronto Argonauts

The former first-round draft pick made an incredible catch on the second-last play of the Labour Day Classic in Hamilton, splitting between two defenders. Brissett then turned upfield along the sideline and made it almost all the way to the end zone, getting knocked out of bounds at the four-yard line. Had he let time expire without scoring, this may have been the worst play of the week. Instead, Brissett’s heroics allowed Lirim Hajrullahu to kick a game-winning 10-yard field goal with one second left on the clock.

Honourable mention: REC Kevens Clercius, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Worst play of the week: OL Phillip Grohovac, Edmonton Elks

The Elks struggled to move the ball against Calgary’s tough defence all game long, which was what made this miscue so costly. Edmonton had a first down in the red zone when Mark Korte’s snap struck the leg of backup offensive lineman Phillip Grohovac, who was motioning behind the line of scrimmage. The ball bounced loose and was recovered by the Stampeders, ending one of few promising drives for Edmonton on the day.

Honourable mention: QB Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Best game of the week: It’s a tie!

The Labour Day games in Regina and Hamilton were both excellent, featuring remarkable catches, a ton of points, several lead changes, two packed stadiums, and two incredible finishes. Is it a copout to name two different matchups the best game of the week? Yes. With that said, we don’t particularly care. These games were both awesome and deserve to be recognized accordingly.

Honourable mention: N/A

Worst game of the week: Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders

Was there any doubt this would be the pick? This wasn’t the worst game ever but it lacked offensive firepower and was relatively one-sided. After two high-octane, instant classics to start the weekend, this felt like a dud to close things out.

Honourable mention: N/A