Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks take top spot amid shakeup in U Sports football rankings

There is a new team atop the U Sports football rankings after the first full week of action across the country, leading to changes at all 10 spots on the big board.

The Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks are now the top team in the nation following their 30-9 win over the Windsor Lancers. NCAA transfer Cam Wither threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Hughes and rushed for a score of his own to improve the team’s record to 2-0.

Laurier’s ascent knocked the Laval Rouge et Or down one spot to No. 2. The RSEQ powerhouse knocked off the McGill Redbirds by a score of 37-15 as Arnaud Desjardins threw three touchdown passes and the defence recorded eight sacks.

The Western Mustangs moved up one spot to No. 3 after their 53-33 win over the Guelph Gryphons, moving the Montréal Carabins down to No. 4. The Queen’s Gaels moved up one spot to No. 5 after their 38-4 win over the McMaster Marauders, during which the team’s defence allowed only 151 yards of net offence and eight first downs.

The Bishop’s Gaiters, who were on a bye this week, moved down one spot to No. 6. The three winners from the first week of Canada West action took the next three spots with the Saskatchewan Huskies moving up two places to No. 7, UBC Thunderbirds getting back on the rankings at No. 8, and Regina Rams moving up one place to No. 9.

The Saint Mary’s Huskies also moved up into the rankings, debuting at No. 10. The team throttled the Mount Allison Mounties this past weekend and are now 2-0 having outscored their opponents by a score of 81-14.

The Manitoba Bisons, who were ranked No. 8 last week, fell off the rankings after their 21-9 loss to UBC.

