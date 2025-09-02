Ottawa Redblacks bring back former second-round CFL draft pick Deionte Knight

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian defensive lineman Deionte Knight to their practice roster.

The six-foot-three, 278-pound defender signed with the Redblacks in December after finishing last season on Hamilton’s practice roster. He participated in training camp with the team but was released prior to the start of the regular season.

The 26-year-old native of Ajax, Ont. has played 33 regular-season CFL games with Toronto and Hamilton and recorded 23 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He has made one career start at defensive tackle. He was originally a second-round pick of the Argonauts in the 2022 CFL Draft.

Knight won a Vanier Cup with the Western Mustangs in 2021 when he won the J. P. Metras Trophy as the top down lineman in U Sports football. He made 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, ten sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Ottawa Redblacks (3-8) will host the B.C. Lions (5-6) at TD Place Stadium on Friday, September 5 with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. Both teams were on a bye this past week.

The weather forecast in Ottawa calls for a high of 21 degrees with cloudy conditions and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 730 CKNW in Vancouver and TSN 1200 in Ottawa.