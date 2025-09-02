New Orleans Saints hire Canadian-raised Thomas Dimitroff as consultant

The New Orleans Saints have hired Thomas Dimitroff as a consultant.

The 59-year-old was born in Barberton, Ohio but spent much of his childhood in Canada while his dad was a coach with the University of Guelph, Ottawa Rough Riders, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He eventually played defensive back for the Gryphons and later worked for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a scout coordinator.

Dimitroff then spent 28 years working in various NFL personnel departments, winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He mostly notably served as the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2020, recording a 113-93 regular-season record with four playoff appearances. He interviewed for multiple vacant NFL general manager positions following the 2024 season but wasn’t hired.

The Saints finished at the bottom of the NFC South last year with a record of 5-12.

Dimitroff’s father, Tom, was inducted into the University of Guelph Athletics Hall of Fame as a builder in 1995. He was named the OUA Coach of the Year in 1983.